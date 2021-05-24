Liga MX approves foreign investment in Rayos del Necaxa

This afternoon the owners’ assembly of the MX League, in which several topics were discussed, including the incorporation of new investors into Mexican soccer, specifically, in the Necaxa.

Minutes after ending the meeting, the Aguascalientes team revealed a statement on their social networks confirming that there will be foreign investment in the club, which generated excitement in the fans.

Also read: Club Santos: Guillermo Almada warns Cruz Azul ahead of the final

The president of the League, Mikel Arriola, reiterated this news at a press conference, noting that foreign investment will be 50 percent, while the other will continue to belong to the Tinajero family.

“Today the foreign investment with Necaxa was approved, 50% was acquired by a North American company, without a doubt very good news for our football.”

“Today the foreign investment in the Necaxa Club was approved. This implies that the current owner does not lose control but 50% of foreign capital enters”: Mikel Arriola # LaVozDelFutbol ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/tLGR0Y2UTe – W Deportes (@deportesWRADIO) May 24, 2021

Also read: Liga MX League: Prediction and favorite to win the Final Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna

It should be remembered that months ago, several media reported that an American investment group, which includes Kate Upton, Mesut Özil, Eva Longoria, among other personalities, were interested in acquiring a part of the Rays set.