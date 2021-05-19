Liga MX: Apertura 2021 would already have a start date and would extend the transfer period

With the Closing 2021 close to defining the champion, Liga MX is already thinking about the Apertura 2021 that would start in mid-July or early August with calendar, And according to the journalist David Medrano, the owners of the teams of the First division will seek to reformulate the regulations regarding the deadlines for sign footballers from the local market.

In the MX League, a different date is stipulated than the one that marks the FIFA in its international transfer market, Well, within Mexican Soccer, this transfer period closes one week before the tournament starts and after that you can only make contracts that come from foreign soccer.

Also read: Rayados offer an exchange to Cruz Azul for Jonathan ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez

According to the source, the owners of the 18 teams intend to erase these regulations and that Mexican soccer players and clubs have until the closing of the records set by FIFA to be able to make their contracts and not be limited to the internal regulations of the Liga MX, which gives them up to a week before to ‘fix’ with Aztec soccer teams.

When would the Liga MX 2021 Apertura start?

Medrano gives as a tentative date the Records close on July 17or, foreseeing that Opening 2021 will start on 23 of that same month, although Liga MX has not yet confirmed a date to start the first tournament of the 2021-2022 Season.

If Liga MX manages to change these regulations, the clubs and players would have almost two more months of margin to sign up, since FIFA gives until the first week of September to register.

Also read: Liga MX: Club Pachuca ‘apologizes’ for video of offense against Cruz Azul

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content