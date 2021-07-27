Liga MX Apertura 2021: America and Chivas will meet in a friendly duel

America Y Chivas will contest one more edition of the National Classic of Mexican soccer. Be the next September 5, within the framework of the commemoration of the Independence of Mexico, when the two clubs collide in a friendly duel to be held in United States.

This Monday, references in the history of both teams such as Luis Roberto Alves’Zague‘ Y Claudio Surez, announced the confrontation between the most winning institutions of national football, which is agreed to be played in the FIFA date September, so the squads will travel without their national teams.

The announcement was issued by the Dallas Sports Commission through his Twitter account. In addition to the details regarding the event, the organization shared a photo of the two figures posing with the blue-cream and red-white shirts, respectively.

It’s nothing strange that eagles and Chivas face each other in the American Union due to the large number of fans that live on the other side of the border. In fact, they have a long history, having contested a total of 21 friendlies. This time, the headquarters will be Dallas, Texas, itself the Cotton bowl, where the faces were seen just 22 years ago.

Tickets will be available from July 29 and, according to reports, it is estimated that the stadium presents a totally full; that is, more than 90,000 attendees. It should be noted that in this particular state there are no longer restrictions regarding capacity at sporting events.

