Liga MX: Antonio Valencia would not renew with Gallos and would announce his retirement in the coming days

Last Saturday, it would have been the last game in the successful career of the Ecuadorian side, Antonio valencia, who in the next few days could be announcing his retirement from soccer, according to ESPN.

The source reveals that the legend of Ecuadorian soccer and Manchester United, left Querétaro after elimination of the Roosters at the hands of Santos Laguna in the playoffs, for a ticket to the Liga MX League.

Not only in Mexico do they talk about the situation of the 36-year-old player, in different media in his country this news has taken hold. It must be remembered that a few weeks ago there was talk about a possible renewal after its good performance this Closing 2021.

⚽: Ecuadorian international Antonio Valencia would have played his last game as a professional footballer at TSM, in Querétaro’s 5-0 defeat against Santos Laguna. Press reports from his country indicate that in the next few days he will announce his retirement. pic.twitter.com/nXxRzPjMP1 – José Juan Vázquez (@josejuangelmx) May 11, 2021

However, it should be noted that Valencia declared that, most likely, Gallos would be his last team. He did not mention when he would make the decision, but hinted that he was approaching.