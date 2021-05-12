Liga MX: Antonio Valencia announces his retirement from the courts

The Ecuadorian footballer of the Gallos de Querétaro Antonio Valencia, has announced his retirement from the fields, after almost 20 years of football career and at 35, he will leave football due to an injury he has suffered for 6 years, when he played for Manchester .

At a press conference, Valencia announced that he was leaving football due to his severe joint wear on his knees, which he has suffered since he was 29 years old.

Cruz Azul: Jonathan ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez harangues the celestial fans with his message

“This injury appeared when I was 29 years old, I continued training without surgery, each time the pain was going to seem more, I want to thank this beautiful sport, I always gave my best.” Valencia said.

#LigaMX Antonio Valencia announces that he is leaving the courts : “I appreciate that you are at this press conference, I want to announce my retirement as a professional footballer” pic.twitter.com/o6XOiJC36u – Sports Fever (At Home ) (@FiebreDep) May 12, 2021

Antonio Valencia played for El Nacional, Villareal, Recreativo Huelva, Wigan Athletic, Manchester United, Liga de Quito and Gallos Blancos.

Within its record, there are two Premier Leagues, one Ecuadorian League, three Community Shields, one FA Cup and one Europa League.