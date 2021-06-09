Liga MX: Antonio Valencia advises Lukas Podolski to sign with the Gallos de Querétaro

The Gallos Blancos de Querétaro remain with the intention of returning to give a blow in the Liga MX pass market, heading to the Opening tournament 2021 with the signing of forward Lukas Podolski.

The world champion with the Germany selection in 2014 he would be joining the coach’s Queretaro team Hector ‘Pity’ Altamirano being a free player after the conclusion of the contract that linked him with the Antalyaspor of football in Turkey.

Given the rumors, Antonio Valencia, the former Ecuadorian soccer player, has done his bit for the cause of Queretanos by launching a tempting message on social networks to the 33-year-old German attacker.

Lukas, the end of my career and the short time I was in Gallos was really enjoyed. You will not regret arriving at @Club_Queretaro. CC @ Podolski10 # WillkommenInQuerétaro – Antonio Valencia (@ anto_v25) June 8, 2021

It should be noted that the winger Antonio Valencia withdrew from the courts after defending the colors of the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro in the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, as one of the outstanding signings in the winter market.

