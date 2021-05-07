Liga MX: Antonio Rodríguez gets emboldened and demands respect for Chivas

The goalkeeper of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, Antonio Rodriguez, assured that the Sacred Flock is at its best, despite all that has been suffered throughout the Closing 2021 and he can fight anyone, so he asked for respect prior to the Repechage against Pachuca.

“The team is perhaps in its best moment and how important it is not to arrive first but to know how to arrive and more in this team that is young and dynamic and I believe that we arrived at the most correct point,” he said.

Also read: Isa Castro shows off her enormous attributes with flirty swimsuits

“We would have liked to be among the first, but the team is packed and ready to fight with anyone,” said the goalkeeper.

This is how we arrived at our Final Phase duel against Pachuca Here the most relevant statistics ⬇️https: //t.co/iJLt9OGIg6 – CHIVAS (@Chivas) May 7, 2021

The meeting between Pachuca receiving Chivas It is a very special one in the reclassification, because of the teams that are in this instance they are the only ones that have been able to overcome it to access the championship.

“The shot is tasty, it will be a very good game,” he said excitedly, “we are both very dynamic teams, we know that it will be a roundtrip game, with maximum focus, forward to put whatever they have, back to be insurance ”, he commented.

“We are racked, they did not give anything for us in the middle of the tournament and we both managed to arrive, we are aware that Pachuca arrives very well,” he commented.

Also read: Chivas: Luis Olivas, jewel of the Flock confesses why he was “rejected” at Liverpool

“The last two games we had as a visitor we won, Rayados and Atlas who are among the first places,” he said.

“I think that beyond the field, the team is prepared and with the away goal the Liguilla wins on the road and the team has looked good outside,” he said.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content