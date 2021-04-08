Liga MX: Antonio Ríos and his warning that ‘scares’ Rayados de Monterrey

The Red Devils of Toluca will be measured against the Rayados from Monterrey this Sunday in the match of day 14 of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League on the Nemesio Diez Stadium field, where Antonio Ríos assured that they will seek to return to the path of victory.

The Toluca FC midfielder indicated that although Monterrey is a good team, with great players and a respected coach, they are going to propose the game to get the three points.

Read also: Porto vs Chelsea: Mason Mount’s goal in the Champions League match

“We know that Monterrey has great players, with great experience, but we are at home; we have to go out and propose; to play with touches, to reach the wings, to be focused on the brand in attack ”, he declared.

Toluca has four games without winning in the Clausura 2021, so Toluca is in need of winning and the squad is frustrated that they cannot do so, as Ríos let him see who hopes that the Red Devils can reverse the situation.

Antonio Ríos “We know that Monterrey has great players, with great experience, but we are at home; we have to go out and propose; to play with touches, to reach the wings, to be focused on the brand in attack ”. pic.twitter.com/p9cg09pNj2 – PressPort (@PressPortmx) April 7, 2021

“A little upset and frustrated by the last game, but that’s already behind us. Now comes an important game where we have to reverse this situation, add three, “he added.

Toluca is in seventh place in the general table with 19 points, while Rayados de Monterrey are in third place with 22 points and this Thursday they will play against Atlético Pantoja in the round of 16 of the Champions League in the Concacaf.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content