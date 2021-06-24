Liga MX: Antonio Moya Espinoza, Cruz Azul partner, murdered with a shot to the head

The Cruz Azul cooperative member, Antonio Moya Espinoza, was shot in the head this afternoon while he was in a supermarket parking lot located between Obrero Mundial and Doctor Vértiz in the Narvarte neighborhood in Mexico City.

Moya Espinoza, 66, was a cooperative member of the Cruz Azul cement company and was about to enter the supermarket when he was attacked by an unknown subject in the parking lot, who shot him in the head.

Also read: Acapulco Shore: Elettra Lamborghini, the hottest photos of the Italian

After the attack, the subject fled the place to an unknown destination, while the cooperative’s member was taken to a hospital, where he lost his life minutes later.

The victim was identified as Antonio N, 66, according to his relatives he is a member of the Cruz Azul cooperative and had problems with the new management. pic.twitter.com/dGlUQkHM9S – JORGE BECERRIL JB / 8 (@ MrElDiablo8) June 24, 2021

The SSC issued a file mentioning that the attacked person was identified as the Cruz Azul cooperative member.

The Cooperative has not yet officially expressed itself about this fact.

Witnesses assure that the attack was directed towards Cruz Azul’s partner, ruling out that it was an assault, so the motive for the murder is being investigated, suspecting a settling of accounts.

The one who made up himself a friend of the President, who hired white guards to protect the illegal sale of cement, loses his life in unclear circumstances that seem to be a settling of scores by the Álvarez Cuevas Gang. Antonio Moya Espinoza one more victim in #CruzAzul pic.twitter.com/1Ac2dwPJyy – Eugenio Olvera Pérez (@EugenioOP_) June 24, 2021

Also read: They reveal the millionaire salary of Carlos ‘Gullit’ Peña in Antigua de Guatemala

VISIT OUR GOOGLE NEWS CHANNEL TO ENJOY OUR CONTENT