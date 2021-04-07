Liga MX: Antonio Mohamed, candidate to lead the Xolos de Tijuana

The Xolos of Tijuana cannot correct the course of the hand of their coach Pablo Guede, who has been questioned in his continuity as coach of the border box for a couple of weeks, so in the environment of the team of the Xolaje the name of an ‘old’ acquaintance has been launched, his compatriot Antonio Mohamed, strategist who gave them their only Liga MX title a few years ago.

After Miguel Herrera, another of the candidates appointed to relieve Guede, assured that at the moment he had not had any contact with the Xolaje directive, now there has been speculation with the possible arrival of the Turkish Mohamed to the bench of La Perrera Largest de México.

Also read: Club América: This is how Emilio Azcárraga ran a champion from the Eagles in full celebration

According to information revealed by the newspaper El Universal, the return of Turco Mohamed with the Tijuana Xolos could occur in the event that Guede is unable to correct the team’s pace in the current Clausura 2021, where they currently march in ninth position with 16 points, 2 from leaving the Repechage zone.

In the current season, Guede has 4 wins, 4 draws and 5 losses, 4 of them in the last 5 games, so the warning lights have already been lit on the Baja California border.

Mohamed made a successful move with Xolos from 2011 to 2013, leading 84 games, posting a record of 36 wins, 31 draws and 17 losses.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: