Liga MX: Antonio Amor, Rayados assistant justifies the defeat against Chivas

The Rayados de Monterrey lost the pending match of Day 12 of the Clausura 2021 to the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara, so the auxiliary Javier Aguirre, Antonio Amor, assured that they paid the punctual errors before the Sacred Flock.

“For what the team has done is too much punishment, we have made few mistakes but we pay dearly, today we have not started well, it has conditioned us to start low on the scoreboard, in the second half, the team was more involved, a mistake ours puts us with one less and another costs us 1-2, the tie was fairer, “he said.

The Spaniard surrendered to the fans who have been supporting Rayados from Monterrey despite the fact that their last two games have ended in defeat.

“The public has been sensational, they have supported the team, the public is seeing how things happen, in the end we have to win, we did not expect not to add any of the last six points, we must win the next six to be in the top, “he commented.

Love, put your eyes on the royal classic against the Tigres de la UNAL by Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti.

“The players are hurt because they do not want to lose, but they are fine, they are motivated to play the Classic, the players have already started the recovery to be in good condition for the Classic, winning or losing does not change how we work,” he declared.

The Rayados de Monterrey will visit the UANL Tigres in the 125th Edition of the Classic Regio on Saturday, April 24 at 9:00 p.m. at the University Stadium.

