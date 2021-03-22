Liga MX: Anti-ideal alignment of the 12th date of the 2021 Guardians | Toluca | Tigers | Atlas | Santos Laguna

The 12th day of the 2021 Guard1anes Clausura Tournament of the MX League ended with great matches on a date in which Cruz Azul revalidated its super-leader status after its victory against Atlas, while Club América did not lose its footprint after triumphing against Mazatlán as visitor.

While the scoring singles ranking continues to be exciting with a single dominator, as every time a new date ends, some footballers who made specific errors in defensive or offensive functions are notable for their error.

Given this, In Bolavip we share the lineup of shame after matchday 12 of Guard1anes Clausura 2021 of Liga MX, with a 5-3-2 stoppage.

Lineup of Shames of Liga MX after date 11

Nahuel Guzmán (Tigres UANL)

Alignment of shame after matchday 12 of Guardians 2021. Photo: Imago 7



The Tigres goalkeeper returned to star in one of his famous “Nahueleadas” after receiving a midfield goal against Pachuca. According to Statiskicks, he is having the tournament with the least effectiveness since his arrival at the Felines.

Emanuel Gularte (Puebla)

Alignment of shame after matchday 12 of Guardians 2021. Photo: Imago 7



The lateral defender of La Franja committed a penalty for stomping on Jorge Torres Nilo, which also meant leaving his team with one man less for the rest of the game, after being sent off for a double yellow.

José Ortíz (Mazatlan)

Alignment of shame after matchday 12 of Guardians 2021. Photo: Imago 7



The defender of the Cañonero team committed an unusual own goal, when the ball was going to goal kick, which meant the only goal of the match in the defeat against Club América.

Felix Torres (Santos Laguna)

Alignment of shame after matchday 12 of Guardians 2021. Photo: Imago 7



When the match was level at zero at the Corona Stadium, central defender Guerrero committed a hand that was sanctioned as a penalty and allowed the Esmeraldas to open the scoring.

Victor Guzman (Tijuana)

Alignment of shame after matchday 12 of Guardians 2021. Photo: Imago 7



Despite the victory against Querétaro, the Xolos defender committed an incredible own goal, sending the ball into his own goal after a center that seemed to bring no major complications.

Jorge Torres Nilo (Toluca)

Alignment of shame after matchday 12 of Guardians 2021. Photo: Imago 7



The Red Devils defender was weak in the markings and suffered four goals from the Strip. In addition, he committed an unnecessary penalty to Araujo when the team won 2 to 0, which allowed the rival to get closer on the scoreboard.

Santiago Colombatto (Leon)

Alignment of shame after matchday 12 of Guardians 2021. Photo: Imago 7



The León midfielder committed an extended hand that caused a penalty and allowed Santos Laguna to obtain the provisional draw.

Renato Ibarra (Atlas)

Alignment of shame after matchday 12 of Guardians 2021. Photo: Imago 7



The Rojinegros winger was perhaps the least regular element in the game between Atlas and La Maquina. One piece of information reflects his inclusion in this 11: he had seven individual duels lost and none won.

Luis Quiñones (Tigres UANL)

Alignment of shame after matchday 12 of Guardians 2021. Photo: Imago 7



The Colombian from the Felino team had a decidedly bad game: he was the player who lost the ball the most (six times) and fell in no less than 11 individual duels. Nor did he have shots to the rival goal.

Darío Lezcano (FC Juarez)

Alignment of shame after matchday 12 of Guardians 2021. Photo: Imago 7



The scorer of the border team had a performance to be forgotten against the Rays, since he threw a penalty to the clouds that could have been 1-0 in favor. In addition, he was the player who lost the most individual duels in the entire game (11).

Hugo Silveira (Querétaro)

Alignment of shame after matchday 12 of Guardians 2021. Photo: Imago 7



The Gallos Blancos attacker failed to gravitate to the actions or the scoreboard against Tijuana. Silveira had a low percentage of passes, lost seven individual duels, and did not finish on goal in the minutes he was on the court.