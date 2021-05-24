Liga MX announces when the 2021 Opening Tournament begins and changes in the regulations

The executive president of Liga MX, Mikel ArriolaAt a press conference, he reported on the issues that were discussed in the owners’ assembly and the changes that were approved such as the elimination of the away goal for the league for the following season.

The owners’ assembly took place this Monday, May 24, where various important issues were seen for the following season, which already has a start date.

Also read: Cruz Azul makes the fans dream with an emotional video prior to the Liga MX final

The Apertura 2021 will begin on July 22 and the first days will be carried out without National Selected.

Likewise, a reduction in downgrade fines was approved for the next 4 years where the last places will pay 33% less than the amount. That is, 80, 46 and 34 million, the three ‘descended’.

Another important change is that the away goal for the 2021 season in Liguilla will be removed and the tiebreaker criterion will once again be the position in the table.

Other important movements:

The 5 changes per team are maintained. Foreign investment was approved for Necaxa. More balls on the court to avoid contact between players and ball retrievers.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content