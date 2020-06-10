After being inactive for more than four months due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mexican soccer will return to the fields in late July.

Liga MX President Enrique Bonilla announced on Wednesday that the next Apertura tournament will kick off on July 24.

In addition to the return, Bonilla reported that since the 2020 Opening, a playoff will be included that will increase the number of teams classified to the postseason, from eight to 12.

Although the country is going through the most critical moment due to the pandemic, with record numbers of infections and deaths, the health authorities have authorized the return of professional sports since last week, but without an audience, as a measure to mitigate the transmission of the virus.

As of Tuesday night, Mexico reported 124,301 infections and at least 14,696 deaths, although authorities have said the numbers would be higher.

With a view to a possible return to face-to-face training, all teams in the first division have been conducting tests to detect the coronavirus since last week.

So far, 33 members of the highest category have come out positive asymptomatic. Goalkeeper Jonathan Orozco and Uruguayan coach Guillermo Almada (Santos), as well as Argentine striker Rogelio Funes Mori (Monterrey), have been the only ones to have made their cases public.

Liga MX unveiled a protocol for the return on the eve that includes four points before the return to the matches. First it is the realization of tests, then the return to face-to-face training in groups of six players, then the return to training with full squad and finally the matches with restrictions on the greetings, celebrations and previous ceremonies.

According to the agency, the protocol was approved by the health authorities at the federal level.

The health emergency caused the suspension of the Clausura tournament on March 15, when 10 of the 17 dates on the regular calendar had already been played. It was the first time in the professional era, which started in the 1943-44 season, that a tournament was canceled and ended with the title deserted.

Under the new format, only the first four teams advance directly and the other eight face each other to decide who is still alive in matches to a single match at home of the team with the most points.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad