Liga MX announces modifications in the schedules of the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2021

The four second leg matches of the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2021 Tournament of Liga MX, suffered modifications in the schedules that were initially announced, after the four remaining clubs that qualified through the playoffs were defined.

The return duels of the keys of the Cruz Azul Machine vs the Red Devils of Toluca, the Eagles of America vs the Tuzos of Pachuca, the Strip of Puebla vs the Rojinegros of the Atlas, and Rayados of Monterrey vs Santos Laguna, will be played An hour before.

Through its social networks, Liga MX reported that the duels that were scheduled for 7:00 pm, on Saturday May 15 and Sunday 16 will begin an hour earlier, at 6:00 pm.

Similarly, the matches of these days that were scheduled to be played at 9:00 pm, will begin at 8:05 pm.

Despite these modifications being made, Liga MX did not explain the reason why the four second leg matches of the quarterfinals were rescheduled hours after the official announcement.

