Liga MX announces delivery of the Ballon d’Or; When and where to see the ceremony

It will be next July 17 and 18 when Liga MX lives the party ofl Champions Weekend of the 2020-2021 League MX Season with the celebration of the Ballon d’Or Ceremony and the game of the Champion of Champions between La Fiera del Club León and La Maquina del Cruz Azul, monarchs of the Opening 2020 and Closing 2021.

Through a statement, the MX League announced the date and time of the Golden Ball awards ceremony for the highlights of the previous season, recognizing the best players, technicians, plays and goals that scored the year. football.

Also read: Acapulco Shore: Ignacia Michelson teaches more with a daring red string swimsuit

When, at what time and where to see the transmission of the delivery of the Golden Ball of Liga MX?

On Saturday, July 17 at 11 p.m. Central Mexico time, the fourth installment of the Ballon d’Or will be broadcast on TUDN, awarding the following categories:

Best Goalkeeper Best Winger Best Defense Best Defensive Midfield Best Attacking Midfield Best Forward Rookie of the Year Scorer of the Season Best Technical Director Best Goal Best Player of the Season

The Liga MX highlighted the fact that for the first time the best of the Liga MX Femenil will be awarded in the categories of Best Player and Rookie of the year.

At this same ceremony, the list of players that will be part of the Liga MX representative who will participate in the All-Star Game against MLS on August 25 will be announced, as well as the uniform they will use.

Also read: Liga MX: Club América fans attacked José Ramón Fernández; revealed his son

VISIT OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL TO ENJOY OUR CONTENT