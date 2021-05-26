Liga MX: Announce special operation for the first leg between Santos Laguna and Cruz Azul

The prosecutor of Coahuila, Gerardo Marquez Guevara, announced that a special security operation will be carried out for the first leg match between Santos Laguna and Blue Cross, corresponding to the end of this Guardians Tournament 2021.

Also read: Liga MX: Guillermo Almada sentences Cruz Azul and his curse in the finals

A thousand elements will be involved, including municipal and state police, the National Guard and the sole command, who will be distributed in three security rings in the territorial limits with the state of Durango, at the entrances of Torreón and around the TSM “, is part of the operative that will be counted on for this one-way final.

The state prosecutor spoke at a press conference on Wednesday, where he revealed the details of the operation that will take place in the vicinity of the Corona stadium, as well as in the territorial limits with Durango and at the entrances to Torreón.

Also read: Ignacia Michelson shows off her tremendous figure with a flirty lace outfit

Gerardo Márquez Guevara also mentioned that there will be a total of a thousand elements in the operation, including municipal and state police, the national guard and the sole command, in addition to the elements of civil protection and the red cross.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content