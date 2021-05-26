Liga MX: Angulo and Mozo open an account to mock their teammates from Chivas and Pumas

Taking advantage of the concentration of the Mexican Sub 23 National Team, the players of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara and the Pumas de la UNAM, Jesús ‘Canelo’ Angulo and Alan Mozo, have opened a shared account on the Tik Tok platform where they mock his companions.

“Anguloymozo” is the account that the footballers created and where they already have more than 15,000 followers and 4 videos in which they ‘analyze’ the Instagram profiles of Juan Pablo Vigón, Alejandro Zendejas, Santiago Ormeño and Alexis Vega.

“We are brothers and this profile is pure humor !!”. Says the account description.

The players, what they do in their videos, is to enter the Instagram account of their colleagues and friends and make fun of the photos that are uploaded to the social network with sarcastic comments and with a characteristic humor.

“We don’t believe, we’re sure your profile stinks of tamarind Smirnoff.” They say within Alexis Vega’s account.

“Your belly button looks like a balloon knot.” They say about Santiago Ormeño.

Vigón and Alejandro Zendejas are also victims of their jokes and the players’ threatened to upload more videos on the social network.

