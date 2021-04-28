Liga MX: Ángel Zaldívar places Chivas as favorites in their duel against the UANL Tigres

Football player Angel Zaldívar of the Chivas de Guadalajara in the MX League, put his team as a favorite over the UANL Tigers of Ricardo Ferretti, in his duel on the last day of this Guardians Tournament 2021.

Read: Liga MX: Miguel Herrera to Club León? La Fiera has a ‘profile’ to replace Nacho Ambriz

We are convinced that we are favorites, we are at home, so we were going against Monterrey, we are better and we must believe that against Tigres “, were the words of Ángel Zaldívar.

The Mexican forward spoke at a press conference on Tuesday, where he stressed that they come out as favorites for playing at their home at Akron Stadium and for the moment they arrive, taking as an example the duel against Rayados.

Also read: Dania Méndez shows off her tremendous rear with a brown swimsuit photography

“How you finish is how you start the league. It was difficult not to have regularity, but my head has always been in Chivas and despite not being taken into account, I always wanted to contribute “ ️ ️Ángel Zaldívar, Chivas pic.twitter.com/UIvtXsNhbY – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) April 27, 2021

Ángel Zaldívar also spoke of the moment they are going through in this season finale, highlighting that the teams that reach the league at the best time are usually the ones that end up fighting for the title.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content