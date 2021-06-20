Liga MX: Ángel Mena would not renew and would leave Club León

The León Club would not renew the Ecuadorian forward Ángel Mena for this next Apertura 2021 Tournament of the MX League because the negotiation between the club and the player would be blocked, so if they cannot reach an agreement, the attacker could leave for free of the team.

According to information from Pablo Ruíz, León and Ángel Mena are currently negotiating their renewal but have not been able to reach an agreement because the Ecuadorian striker wants to renew under other circumstances, improving his claims for both years and economics.

“The renovation of Ángel Mena is STOPPED. The board has not managed to tie issues of salary and years of the new contract, the player and the feline board want to extend the link but with other terms; if the claims are tied, there will be a renewal, if not, it will go away in 6 months ”, revealed Pablo Ruíz.

LOCKED the renovation of Ángel Mena. The board has not managed to tie issues of salary and years of the new contract, the player and the feline board want to extend the link but with other terms; if the claims are tied there will be renewal, if not it will be done in 6 months. pic.twitter.com/gnzBpwD2FH – Pablo Ruiz (@ 26_pabloruiz) June 11, 2021

Ángel Mena arrived at León in the Clausura 2019 from Cruz Azul, and since then he has played 96 games with La Fiera where he has scored 50 goals and has provided 24 assists.

With the Cruz Azul Mena shirt he played 64 games, where he could score 10 goals and give 10 assists.

