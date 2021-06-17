Liga MX: Andrés Sánchez close to being the new reinforcement of Atlético de San Luis

The goalkeeper Andrés Sánchez, would be close to becoming the new reinforcement of the Athletic San Luis of the Liga MX, that comes from Club Tepatitlán of the Liga de Expansión MX, seeking to strengthen itself for the 2021 Apertura Tournament.

According to different media in Mexico, the goalkeeper born in Ciudad Juárez would be practically tied up to reinforce the Potosinos goal after a possible departure of Axel Werner.

Also read: Rodolfo Pizarro stays at Inter Miami; Chivas and Rayados to wait

Andrés Sánchez is only 23 years old and arrives after having a great season with Tepatitlán in the Second Division, where he managed to lift the league championship against Morelia and the champion of champions against Tampico Madero.

This Mexican goalkeeper received 38 goals in 34 games in Tepatitlán and added 12 games without a goal, he was trained in the basic forces of Pachuca and has experience in the old continent where he played for Salamanca of Spain.

Andrés Sánchez will arrive at Atlético San Luis after adding 34 games with Tepatitlán; He received 38 goals, but in 12 games he did not accept a score. pic.twitter.com/RR9YDhX9uG – Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) June 17, 2021

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content