Liga MX: Andrés Mosquera would be the new reinforcement of Toluca FC for the Apertura 2021

The Red Devils of Toluca were eliminated in the repechage of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League against the Club León and the team led by Hernán Cristante would already be thinking about the assembly of the squad for the Apertura 2021 and would precisely have in their sights the defender of La Fierce Andres Mosquera as reinforcement.

According to information from Diana Mac, Toluca wants the transfer of Andrs Mosquera for the next Apertura 2021 from León to strengthen their defense and be a more competitive team for said season to fight for the title with everything.

As detailed in the information, in Toluca they really like Mosquera’s option for the next season, since they see him with enough quality to occupy the starting position and give hierarchy to the defense.

Great center-back very close to reinforcing the Red Devils of #Toluca Hernán and company asked for Barreiro but it would be difficult for him to come out at this time, so the loan of Andrés Mosquera, who is already a consolidated player in Mexican soccer, is being evaluated. pic.twitter.com/xcOQ6UKEdj – Diana Mac (@ DianaMac10) May 29, 2021

“Great center-back very close to reinforcing the Red Devils of #Toluca. Hernán and company asked Barreiro but it would be difficult for him to come out at the moment, so the loan of Andrés Mosquera is being evaluated, who is already a consolidated player in Mexican soccer. ”, Mac revealed in networks.

For now, in León they have already officially dismissed Yairo Moreno who will play with the Tuzos del Pachuca and now Mosquera could be a new loss with a team from La Fiera that, like Toluca, seeks to put together a winning project to the future.

