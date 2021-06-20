Liga MX: Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s son could be the new owner of Cruz Azul

Difficult times would be coming to Cruz Azul due to economic problems and now, according to journalist Luis Fernando Ortiz from MXQ Deportes, the Machine could change owners and it would be one of the sons of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador who would take over the reins of the club.

The rumor is not new, because for several years the current President of Mexico has been linked to the Cruz Azul Machine and according to Luis Ortíz’s version, a source close to the team would have confirmed the information.

“According to my source, which is very very close to the celestial institution. The new owner of @CruzAzul will be one of @lopezobrador_’s children. Grupo Salinas would also enter the operation. Which I think is fantastic. Tv Azteca could broadcast again to the machine”. Wrote.

Likewise, it indicates that Grupo Salinas would also enter the negotiation and Cruz Azul would return to its broadcasts on TV Azteca.

Likewise, the negotiation seems somewhat difficult, because as Carlos Córdova himself commented, being an institution belonging to a Cooperative, it is difficult for it to change owners and less so in such a short term.

