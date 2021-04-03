Liga MX: Andrés Lillini justifies the terrible moment of Pumas in the Clausura 2021

In contrast to the last tournament, the UNAM Pumas have not been able to exploit their great potential in the Closing 2021, this according to the strategist Andres Lillini it could be attributed to the psychic question.

“I think the team declined. We were joined that last season we only rested for 10 days and we returned to training little, we started the tournament again. After the confidence of being able to do things well, we added the pressures, “he declared for Multimedios Deportes.

Despite that, Pumas of the UNAM They maintain the hope of getting into the Liguilla for the university students, the Argentine coach said they must take care of even the smallest detail and put everything of themselves to achieve the objective set.

“To compete to our maximum capacities, to take care of the details and win. We have to know that we cannot be left out of a Liguilla. To compete to what gives us everything, body, mind and soul,” he said.

“It does not occur to me not to enter the Liguilla, I am convinced that I will achieve it, I am very stubborn with myself,” he said.

