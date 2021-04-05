Liga MX: Andrés Lillini ends upset after the draw of Pumas against Pachuca

Coach Andres Lillini of the Pumas of the UNAM in the MX League, ended up annoyed after the tie of his team against the Tuzos del Pachuca to 2 goals, in their duel corresponding to matchday 13 of Guardians Tournament 2021.

We leave upset because we had 15 days of very good training and when these things happen we analyze why, but the comeback and the point works “, analyzed Andrés Lillini.

The Argentine technical director spoke at a press conference at the end of the meeting, where he stressed that he was upset by what he experienced in this meeting after having had 15 days of training to study his rival.

“The message is the same as always; that they can do it well or badly but they will never let go of the front and fight. The real fans understand what this is and we represent it on the pitch ”. Andrés Lillini | #Pumas pic.twitter.com/0aaSThWg0g – Alan Lara (@alanlarav) April 4, 2021

Andres Lillini also highlighted the attitude of his players, where he made it clear that they can have good or bad games but they are going to fight until the end, how they did against Pachuca by drawing in the last minutes.

