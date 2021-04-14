Liga MX: André Pierre Gignac withdraws from Samuel García’s political campaign

Football player André-Pierre Gignac de los Tigres de la UANL, dissociated himself from a political campaign in Monterrey, after his image was used without his consent by the candidate for Governor of the State of Nuevo León.

In social networks, Gignac launched a message for all his followers, clarifying that he has nothing to do with Samuel García and his campaign, after he shared a ‘meme’ of the player.

“I learned that there is a political publication using my image. This was done without my participation and without my permission. These are issues that I avoid because you are the ones who have to decide on politics. I have always kept my distance on those issues that do not correspond to me. I know almost everyone personally, and they know that I don’t participate in this kind of thing. ” Wrote the French forward.

Samuel García, who has positioned himself as one of the most active politicians on social networks, shared a meme where you can see Gignac, covering up the ‘old politics’.

