Liga MX: André-Pierre Gignac sends emotional message to child Tigres fans

French striker André-Pierre Gignac of the UANL Tigers within the MX League, he sent an emotional message to a young fan of the team, who is going through serious problems with Health.

Also read: Liga MX Femenil announces the official calendar of the Apertura 2021 tournament

Hello Miguel, I am André Gignac and I hope you are well friend. I send you a message to greet you and send you good vibes and encouragement, that you get better soon we will send you a message from the Volcano “, were the words of Gignac.

Miguel Ángel is a 17-year-old faithful fan of the UANL Tigres and the state of Guerrero, who is awaiting a transplant, so the French forward sent this message of support from him and the rest of the club.

Also read: Yanet García captivates her followers with a hot photograph in a white bodysuit

André-Pierre Gignac I wish him good vibes before this transplant is performed on his young fan, who when he saw the video of his idol was very happy and motivated by this good cause.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content