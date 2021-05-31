Liga MX: André Marín sends an emotional message to Cruz Azul after winning the title at the Clausura 2021

After the long wait and the ghosts that accompanied them for 23 years, five months and 23 days; Cruz Azul’s Machine has won its ninth Liga MX title in the present Closing tournament 2021.

Faced with this situation, André Marín, the conductor and commentator of the medium Fox Sports, He described as fair the conquest of a new championship in Mexican soccer for the coach’s celestial team Juan Reynoso.

Read also: Liga MX: Fernando Quirarte stokes arbitration in the triumph of Cruz Azul vs Santos

During the program ‘The last word‘, the sports journalist affirmed that football has done justice to the Noria team for the regularity they showed during the 2020-2021 season in Liga MX.

#LUPenCasa Words from @andremarinpuig for the champion Cruz Azul. We are waiting for you tonight with more! 11 PM #LUP by @FOXSportsMX pic.twitter.com/ELavKbU4qP – The Last Word (@UpalabraMX) May 31, 2021

“Justice for the best team of the season and for the one that played the best in the final phase of the championship,” he said.

It should be noted that the Cruz Azul Machine will seek to achieve a new title in Mexican soccer when it faces the Emeralds of Leon next July 18 for the Champion of Champions trophy.

Read also: Cruz Azul: Jonathan Rodríguez and his emotional dedication to the celestial fans

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Cruz Azul Liga MX André Marín Fox sports Clausura 2021