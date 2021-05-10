Liga MX: André Marín proposes 3 reinforcements for Chivas

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara were eliminated from the Repechage of the Clausura 2021 after falling to the Tuzos del Pachuca by a score of 4-2 and added a new failure by not being able to enter the Liguilla del Guardianes 2021.

Regarding the defeat of the flock, André Marín, a journalist for Fox Sports and Marca Claro, overwhelmed Chivas with everything and proposed 3 reinforcements in addition to a clean one in the team.

According to the journalist, Chivas would have to speak with Orbelín Pineda, Javier Aquino and Néstor Araujo to try to convince them to reach the Guadalajara team.

Likewise, he commented that both Ricardo Peláez and Víctor Manuel Vucetich must be analyzed and decide if they should continue in the club.

Chivas would not be interested in making a new ‘millionaire expense’ in reinforcements so it is difficult for any of these players to land in the Flock for the 2021 Apertura.

