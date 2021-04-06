Liga MX: André Marín places Club León as a firm candidate for the championship

Sports journalist André Marin of the chain Fox Sports MX, placed the León team as a firm candidate to win the championship, within this Guardians Tournament 2021.

LEÓN MAY BE A FIRM CANDIDATE TO KEEP THE TITLE. IT IS VERY LIKELY THAT THIS WEEK IGNACIO AMBRIZ SIGNED FOR 3 YEARS “, assured André Marin.

The controversial journalist spoke for Fox Sports Radio, where he assured that the Panzas Verdes will be a firm team to win the championship, after what has been done in the last days in the league.

André Marin also revealed the future of coach Ignacio Ambriz in the team, ensuring that in the next few days he will renew his contract for the next 3 years with the León team.

