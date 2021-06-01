Liga MX: André Marín demands that the Cruz Azul board of directors renew Juan Reynoso

Sports journalist André Marin of the Fox Sports MX chain, demanded the directors of Cruz Azul in the MX League, a contract renewal for Juan Reynoso after lifting the title of the Guardians Tournament 2021.

IF JUAN REYNOSO SIGNED ONLY FOR SIX MONTHS AND EARNED 100 PESOS, BECAUSE (NOW) YOU HAVE TO MAKE A CONTRACT OF 500 PESOS AND YOU HAVE TO SIGN IT FOR THREE YEARS “, were the words of André Marín.

The controversial Mexican communicator spoke for the program ‘Radio Fox Sports’, where he asked for a minimum 3-year contract and a salary increase for the Peruvian coach who arrived at the club at the last minute in the last tournament.

Juan Reynoso came to the Cruz Azul bench a few days before the tournament began, making the Celestes a very solid team, which returned the joy of a championship to their fans after 24 years of drought.

