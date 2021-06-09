Liga MX: André Marín assures that everyone wins with the arrival of Héctor Moreno to Rayados

Journalist André Marin of the Fox Sports MX chain, assures that with the return of Héctor Moreno to Rayados from Monterrey on the League MX, they all come out winning for the 2021 Apertura Tournament and the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

HÉCTOR MORENO WINS, MONTERREY WINS, JAVIER AGUIRRE WINS AND GERARDO MARTINO WINS “, were the words of André Marín.

The controversial communicator left his message through his social networks, where he stressed that with the arrival of Moreno to Rayados, both the central defender, as his coach Javier Aguirre and his new club wins.

André Marín recognizes the quality and experience of Héctor Moreno today, so he sees benefit for everyone including Gerardo Martino and the Mexican National Team, since he will be able to follow him closely towards Qatar 2022.

