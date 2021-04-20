Liga MX: André Marín and the curious ‘accusation’ of the Russian Brailovsky because of América and Cruz Azul

André Marin, a journalist for Fox Sports, accused Daniel ‘Russian’ Brailovsky, of falling asleep during the Clásico Joven between Club América and Cruz Azul played on the Azteca Stadium field, in the match corresponding to day 15 of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League where they equaled one goal.

During the Fox Sports Radio program, André Marín assured that the ‘Russian’ Brailovsky fell asleep during the meeting between Club América and Cruz Azul this weekend since he was very bored, with few emotions and that he showed little show .

“” BRAILOVSKY FELL ASLEEP WATCHING THE AMERICA-BLUE CROSS. ” André Marín said during the Fox Sports program because of how he came to the last word on Saturday night, dozing.

Cruz Azul with this tie remains the leader of the competition with 37 points, while the Club América squad is sub-leader with 35 units in the Clausura 2021 of the Liga MX.

For the next 16 matchday, Cruz Azul will face Atlético San Luis, which is in the last places of the general table, while Club América will play against Toluca on the Nemesio Diez field.

