Liga MX: André Marín affirms that the Cruz Azul fan cares about the title and does not form it

The sports journalist André Marin of the Fox Sports MX network, assured that Cruz Azul fans are not interested in how the team plays and only want the championship, prior to the return of the final of this Guardians Tournament 2021.

The Cruz Azul fan does not care about the style, the only thing they want is to be champions, it is the only thing that interests them “, were the words of André Marín.

The controversial communicator spoke for the program ‘The Last Word’, where he stressed that Cementeros fans are no longer interested in forms and only yearn to be champions in Mexican soccer again.

André Marín was clear in his message highlighting that they are not bothered by the defensive game of coach Juan Reynoso, assuring that the fanatic Cementero is very excited about lifting the Liga MX title.

