Liga MX: And the financial health? Cruz Azul patched his shield with the ninth and did not make a new one

Although the cooperative denied that there is an economic crisis in the Cruz Azul Machine, the main access to the Noria training fields exhibits a detail on the shield after winning its ninth Liga MX title.

Through Twitter, Carlos Cordova, the journalist of W Sports, made it clear that they placed a patch to place the nine stars that represent the championships that the celestial have achieved in their history.

Faced with this situation, the comments and reactions from the fans of the cement manufacturers on social networks did not wait, tearing the new leadership of the institution of the Noria to pieces.

