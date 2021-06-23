Liga MX: And the financial health? Cruz Azul patched his shield with the ninth and did not make a new one

Although the cooperative denied that there is an economic crisis in the Cruz Azul Machine, the main access to the Noria training fields exhibits a detail on the shield after winning its ninth Liga MX title.

Through Twitter, Carlos Cordova, the journalist of W Sports, made it clear that they placed a patch to place the nine stars that represent the championships that the celestial have achieved in their history.

Faced with this situation, the comments and reactions from the fans of the cement manufacturers on social networks did not wait, tearing the new leadership of the institution of the Noria to pieces.

My God, that logo can’t be patched, don’t be mad at me @CruzAzul but it can’t be patched, it deserves a new one, something very important was achieved. https://t.co/zHYMvNNzqx – BETO VALDES (@BETO_VALDES) June 23, 2021

T-shirts or products from the ninth were not even on sale … This directive is not interested in sports – BLUE REPUBLIC Ⓜ (@RepublicaAzul) June 23, 2021

It is correct, my coach told me, to be you have to appear! We are the champions, we waited 23 years to have a patched shield! Come on Cruz Azul, let it be radiant !! – Ricardo Del Olmo (@ cocol36) June 23, 2021

From there you can see the importance that the new administration gives to the team – Blue at heart (1/1) (@ Azuldec98110197) June 23, 2021

Totally agree Humberto, we look like a peanut team – Daniell Massaro (@wayousey) June 23, 2021

There is no money for that, I don’t know what will become of the team in about 2 years – Saúl Flores (@ Elohim_01) June 23, 2021

If you see the difference in colors heh – Pedro L. (@ Pedro_L122) June 23, 2021