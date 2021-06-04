Liga MX and MLS prepare all-star game

Liga MX and Major League Soccer are getting closer and closer, because after the creation of tournaments such as the Leagues Cup and the Campeones Cup, now both leagues are preparing the launch of an All Stars Game.

According to information from the account “MLS Sin Muros”, next Wednesday, June 9, the “All-Star Game” between MLS and Liga MX will be officially announced, which will be played at the Banc of California Stadium, where he plays as the local team of Los Ángeles FC, by Carlos Vela.

Another battle between #MLS and Liga Mx. The star game is coming. Next Wednesday, June 9, they will announce the #AllStarGame between the Mexican and American leagues at the Banc of California Stadium home of #LAFC Who should be? – MLsin Muros (@MLsinMuros) June 4, 2021

Previously, the creation of an all-star game between both leagues had already been planned, however, the start of the pandemic and the problems to resume both leagues ended up leaving it in the air.

