Liga MX and La Liga announce sports alliance

This morning the league MX and the Spanish league announced a new sports alliance in search of the growth of both tournaments both in the women’s and men’s branches, as well as the brand internationally.

The objective of this alliance is professional growth and the exchange of good practices. In a virtual press conference, the president of the League, Mikel Arriola, stressed that they hope that with this new alliance they will achieve an international window for both clubs and footballers

“We want to be present in other countries. We want to expand our player window, so that our players have more arrival in Spain”

⚽⚽⚽ “We can learn what the Spanish league has done. Grow in access to video, social networks and content” Mikel Arriola, president of LigaMx pic.twitter.com/0KJRVXZYk7 – Sports Impact (@impactoimer) May 27, 2021

For his part, the president of the Spanish League, Javier TebasHe pointed out that it is a great opportunity to share knowledge with the MX League and experience, indicating that one of the points that they will try to manage is to make the clubs aware that the important thing is the League.

“We have to educate the clubs that believe that their brand is more important than the league in which they play, we have to educate them to work on a joint project.”