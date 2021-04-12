Liga MX and Femexfut join forces to raise awareness of the Covid-19 vaccine

The Liga MX and the Mexican Soccer Federation have announced that they will join forces with the Ministry of Health, to encourage the Mexican population to apply the vaccine and prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Through a statement, the highest Mexican soccer body revealed the details of the campaign ‘I protect myself, I get vaccinated’, to help the country’s society to apply the coronavirus vaccine without any fear, in the voice of the managers Mikel Arriola Y Yon de Luisa.

Read also: Cruz Azul: ‘Chaco’ Giménez and his recommendation to Santi Giménez after losing prominence

“The campaign promoted by the Ministry of Health, and supported by the FMF and LIGA MX, will begin this Tuesday, April 13 and will be in force until May. In a first stage, messages about the importance and benefits of attending to be vaccinated, always respecting the schedule informed by the authorities and the guidelines for application.

“In the second stage, they will be the protagonists of the field (male and female players), who through video messages invite the general population to attend the vaccination days.”

“At the FMF we assume and assess the reflectors of Nuestro Fútbol with great responsibility, so today we enthusiastically join this effort to raise awareness and appeal to the population, working as a team to combat this contingency,” said Yon de Luisa, President of the FMF.

Read also: Liga MX: America or Cruz Azul ?, Fabián Estay reveals his favorite in the Young Classic

For his part, Mikel Arriola, President of LIGA MX, stated: “For the soccer family in Mexico, to transmit together with the Ministry of Health a positive, healthy and beneficial message, such as inviting the population to get vaccinated, we enthusiastic and proud. I am convinced that vaccines are the only way for us to overcome the pandemic. Furthermore, the dissemination of the messages is framed within the Social Responsibility, with which the LIGA MX is committed ”.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content