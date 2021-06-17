Liga MX: And Cruz Azul? Jesús Corona has a new project and shows off his shirt

In the midst of the uncertainty of his renewal with La Maquina de Cruz Azul, the goalkeeper champion of the Opening 2021, Joé de Jesús Corona, made all the celestial fans tremble with his latest publication on social networks, as the goalkeeper appeared posing with the shirt of his ‘new team’.

In the images shared by Chuy Corona He can be seen on a fast soccer field posing during a photo session in a mobile studio, which caused excitement among his followers, as many thought that it could be the ‘goodbye’ of the veteran goalkeeper.

“New project”, published Corona, accompanying the post of two photographs taken in Antioquia, Colombia.

Immediately, several users began to speculate with a farewell to the celestial legend, but everything was a scare, because this new project by Chuy is only about an advertising campaign in which he will be collaborating.

“Will he play in Colombia?” “What’s going on !!! Come home my king” “Don’t go blue cross” “I don’t really like the idea of ​​knowing that he will play now in Colombia,” were some of the comments from his fans.

Moments later, Corona clarified the doubts by posting a behind-the-scenes story of the photo shoot, clarifying that it is a photoshoot for an advertising campaign in Colombia.

