Liga MX: America or Cruz Azul ?, Fabián Estay reveals his favorite in the Young Classic

The Eagles of America and the Blue Cross Machine will be the protagonists of the so-called ‘Advance Final’ in the present Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, in a new edition of the Clásico Joven.

One week away from the match on matchday 15 to be held at the Aztec stadium, Fabian Estay, the former Mexican soccer player, has made it clear who is his favorite to win the Clásico Joven at the Clausura 2021.

During the program ‘The last word‘, the current commentator of Fox Sports He uncovered that the Eagles of America arrive much better than the Cruz Azul Machine, after those seen on matchday 14.

“I think America is very good. For me, America played better against Tigres than Cruz Azul against Chivas,” he said.

It should be noted that the Águilas del América and the Cruz Azul Machine have become the first classified to the league directly in this Clausura 2021 tournament and their respective undefeated and the general leadership will be played.

