Liga MX: América, Cruz Azul, Rayados and Atlas will have an ‘advantage’ in the Liguilla

The Quarterfinals of the Liguilla del Clausura 2021 of the Liga MX are about to start this Wednesday, May 12 with the duel between La Maquina de Cruz Azul and the Red Devils of Toluca, two of the last teams to receive permission from the Health Secretary and the MX League to reopen the doors of their stadiums to their fans in this health contingency.

Cruz Azul, America, Puebla, Rayados, Santos, Atlas, Pachuca and Toluca They will be able to count on their hobbies in the Round Trip matches of the Liga MX Clausura 2021 Quarterfinals, although some of them will have the advantage of having greater support from their fans due to the capacity that was granted to them and the capacity of their stadiums

Of the four series, only that of Cruz Azul and Toluca will have a parity in the allowed capacity, since both have just opened their stadium doors with a capacity of 20%, although the Cementeros will be able to put almost three times more Azteca fans. than Toluca to Nemesio Díez.

In the series of Atlas vs Puebla, the situation was less uneven, with the Atlas being up with 35%, while Puebla only has the permit for 30% of its capacity, which is less than that of the Jalisco Stadium still in normal situation.

The América vs Pachuca series was inclined for the Eagles despite having 10% less capacity allowed, since the Azteca Stadium is almost three times bigger than the Hidalgo, which will allow the creams to have eight thousand more fans in the Coloso of Santa Úrsula.

The last key, between Rayados and Santos Laguna, left a slight advantage for those from Monterrey, who with 30% of the capacity of the BBVA Stadium exceeded by 800 fans 50% of the capacity of the TSM of the Lagunera Region.

Capacity and allowed capacity of the stadiums of the 2021 Clausura Liguilla teams: Azteca Stadium (Club América / Cruz Azul) – Capacity: 87,000 spectators

25%: 21,750 people Jalisco Stadium (Atlas) – Capacity: 55,020 spectators

35%: 19,257 Cuauhtémoc Stadium (Puebla) – Capacity: 51,726 spectators

30%: 15,517 BBVA Stadium (Monterrey) – Capacity: 51,348 spectators

30%: 15,404 TSM Stadium (Santos Laguna): 29,273 spectators

50%: 14,636 Hidalgo Stadium (Pachuca): 27,512 spectators

30%: 13,756 Nemesio Díez Stadium (Toluca): 31,000 spectators

25%: 7,750

