Liga MX: América and Rayados would seek to sign Camilo Vargas

Camilo Vargas It was one of the key pieces for the Red and Black of the Atlas to reach the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2021 TournamentTherefore, several teams are already beginning to keep an eye on him, both inside and outside the Liga MX.

According to information from journalist Raymundo González, both the Eagles of America Like the Rayados del Monterrey they would try to sign Camilo Vargas for the next one Opening 2021, due to the situations that clubs live with their goalkeepers.

Hugo González remains unconsolidated as a safe goalkeeper, so Rayados would be willing to release Dorlan Pabón and Ake Loba to stay with Camilo Vargas, in an offer in which they would also put money for the goalkeeper.

Case of Camilo Vargas, Atlas goalkeeper. Interest of Mty, puts 2 players: Dorlan and Ake more money, little. America, Memo Ochoa seems to have an offer from the MLS. The Eagles put their eye on Camilo. Italian viewers have been following Vargas for 1 month. To wait for what happens. – Raymundo González (@rgtito) May 17, 2021

For its part, America could be left without “Paco Memo” Ochoa because the Mexican goalkeeper has offers from Major League Soccer.

In addition, rumors of a possible departure for Vargas to Serie A in Italy were rekindled, as a couple of months ago there was talk that the Colombian goalkeeper was close to being sold to an Italian club.

