Liga MX: Amaury Vergara surrenders to the loyalty of Chivas fans

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara trained at the Akron Stadium under the gaze of the president and owner of the team, Amaury Vergara, the Flock prepares to visit Pachuca in the Repechage of the Closing 2021During practice, the sports director, Ricardo Peláez, was also present.

Jorge Vergara’s heir took the opportunity to thank the more than 20 fans who were invited to the Sacred Herd training prior to their meeting at the Fiesta Grande del Futbol Mexicano.

“Thank you for coming, thank you for always being there,” he told them as he approached the rostrum of the rojiblanco property.

Guadalajara worked at Akron with a view to the single playoff match, and Vergara also took the opportunity to talk with Peláez and the technical director, Víctor Manuel Vucetich.

