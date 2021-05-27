Liga MX: Amaranto Perea wants to see Cruz Azul lift the title of the 2021 Guardians Tournament

The Colombian footballer Amaranth Perea of Junior from Barranquilla, he said happy to see the Blue Cross of the MX League, very close to being able to lift the championship within this Guardians Tournament 2021.

Read also: Club América: Nicolás Benedetti will leave the team for the Apertura 2021

We are happy for what has been achieved in Cruz Azul, we are all happy that he is on the verge of winning a title and from here wishing them as always so that they can break that streak “, were the words of Amaranto Perea.

The former South American footballer Cruz Azul spoke in an interview for the Fox Sports MX network, where he said he was happy to see the Cementeros very close to being able to win the championship and breaking the bad streak they have experienced in recent years.

Also read: Ignacia Michelson shows off her tremendous figure with a flirty lace outfit

“WE ARE GLAD THAT YOU ARE (BLUE CROSS) AT THE DOORS OF WINNING A TITLE” Luis Amaranto Perea, formerly of La Maquina (now with Junior from Barranquilla), the talk! “NEGATIVE THOUGHTS BEGIN”, BUT “THINK POSITIVE” #FSRadioenCasa pic.twitter.com/Cse6TkeOnE – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) May 27, 2021

Amaranto Perea made it clear that he wishes Colombia send him the good vibes for his series against Santos Laguna, asking Juan Reynoso’s players to only think positive and forget negative things.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content