Liga MX: Álvaro Morales wraps himself in the American flag and pokes Cruz Azul

The Cruz Azul Machine broke with the stigma of the ‘subchampionísimo’ and the epic cruzazuleadas in el Mexican Soccer by being crowned champion of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, leaving behind the trolling of the millions of fans who waited for a new fall of the celestial ones to unleash their comments against the celestial ones.

Most of the fans forgot trolling for the celestial, except for a ‘famous’ former fan of Blue Cross, because the controversial communicator of ESPN, Álvaro Morales, wrapped himself in the flag of the America club to launch against the cement workers despite their championship.

At last, my former brothers! Welcome to share the glory of your lord!

Using an illustration in which he appeared wrapped in the Club América flag with an Eagle perched on his left arm, the Brujo Morales ‘posed’ as a preacher or messiah before his celestial ‘children’.

Yes, let the boy pass. Just for today you can sit and live together at our table.

Morales’ publication achieved its goal, as the Cruz Azul fans were hooked on the provocative image, launching comments against the Guatemalan, who no longer responded to the offenses of the blue fans.

