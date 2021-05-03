Liga MX: Álvaro Morales with fear of a final Cruz Azul vs Club América

Paco Gabriel Anda, ESPN analyst, assured that Álvaro Morales has a great fear that Club América will face Cruz Azul in the Liguilla and more in a hypothetical final of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, due to the great tournament held by Juan Reynoso’s .

During the Futbol Picante program, Álvaro Morales harshly criticized Cruz Azul for crossing it against Xolos de Tijuana and Paco Gabriel de Anda pointed out that his criticism is due to the fact that he is afraid that América will have to play against La Maquina at the big party.

Read also: Cruz Azul: Only 3 teams have been champions scoring 40 or more points

“Come on Álvaro, you’re afraid that América will have to face Cruz Azul.”, Paco Gabriel de Anda said during the show, to which ‘Brujo’ Morales quickly replied.

“Hahahaha of course not, if that’s what I want the most. It is the final that the industry needs, between Cruz Azul and America. And in the Young Classic game, America naked things from Cruz Azul. ”, He added.

It should be noted that Cruz Azul had great numbers in the regular phase of the Clausura 2021, highlighting the streak of 12 consecutive games with victory, which are the general leaders and have been undefeated for more than three months.

In addition, they added 41 points in the 17 days of the tournament, with Juan Reynoso they managed to have an 80% effectiveness and have already added 15 games without defeat in this tournament.

