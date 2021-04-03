Liga MX: Álvaro Morales warns Chivas before their duel against Cruz Azul

The sports writer Alvaro Morales of the chain ESPN, issued a strong warning for the Chivas del Guadalajara team in the MX League, prior to their meeting in front of the Blue Cross in this Guardians Tournament 2021.

Also read: Former Liga MX in mourning, Jared Borgetti’s mother dies

Let the Chivas tremble. If America tore them apart … the Machine will do the same to them. Begin to pray “, were the words of Álvaro Morales.

The controversial communicator sent this strong message through his social networks, asking Víctor Manuel Vucetich’s team to start praying and Cruz Azul will pass over them how America did it on matchday 11.

Read: Yanet García boasts his great rear with daring photography in a red bodysuit

Morales has been characterized as a strong critic against Chivas and Pumas in this Liga MX, so this time he had to attack the sacred herd team including a video of Ricardo Peláez praying.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content