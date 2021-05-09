Liga MX: Álvaro Morales sentences the era of Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti in Tigres

After consummating the defeat of the UANL Tigres against Atlas in the Repechage of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, Ricardo Ferretti He said goodbye to the feline bench, leaving more than a decade of history in the Monterrey institution.

Given the elimination of the Tigres and the end of the Tuca era in Monterrey, the journalist from ESPN, Álvaro Morales recognized the great success of Ferretti on the Felino bench, however, he questioned the ways to forge those titles.

Also read: Repechage Liga MX: The crosses of the Liguilla at the moment (LIVE)

“The era of Ricardo“ Tuca ”Ferretti ended and ended with the Tigres in a Repechage, eliminated, not even qualifying for the Mexican Soccer League after being runner-up in the world, that world runner-up later contributed to the fall of the Tigres, which they emptied themselves emotionally and that it was not enough for them to get directly into the Mexican Soccer League “.

“A feudal stage concludes, thanks to Tuca and that alliance he had with Miguel Ángel Garza and Engineer Rodríguez, the Tucas or rather the Tigres, had their most successful stage in the history of Mexican Soccer, but also like all feudal times, He did it in his own way, with his ways and that group without necessarily being accountable to the people who were above him ”.

“During the final stretch of this campaign, Tuca Ferretti in a political game, which is worth his position, played his cards to pressure the Tigres board, now headed by Mr. Culebro and also for sports synergy the link Mauro Denner, for playing his cards in that way, the board did not think that Tuca would press for his renegotiation or extension of the contract and in the end it was announced after a meeting with this board, that Tuca would no longer follow, thus ends the time of a feudal lord, thanks to him and for him the Tigers are what they are, but also to their ways, to their ways as all noble, without being accountable to anyone ”.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content