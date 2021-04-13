Liga MX: Álvaro Morales receives a dart from Vanessa Huppenkothen because of Cruz Azul

Little by little, the Young Classic of Mexican soccer is becoming the protagonist of the debates in the main media, given the current situation of the Eagles of America and the Blue Cross Machine.

Vanessa Huppenkothen, the presenter of ESPN, put his partner Álvaro Morales in check with a forceful message because of his celestial past and that he has spread it on his social networks.

“I asked @AlvaritoMorales to be objective with Cruz Azul but he told me that he is subjective with arguments,” he wrote.

During the broadcast of ESPN’s ‘SportsCenter’ program, Álvaro Morales debated in the company of Vanessa Huppenkothen and Heriberto Murrieta about what the Cruz Azul Machine and the Eagles of America presents, towards the Young Classic.

It should be noted that the Cruz Azul Machine and the Águilas del América have secured their place in the league directly on this 14th day of the MX League, to reach the 15th day fighting for the general leadership of the Closing tournament 2021.

