Liga MX: Álvaro Morales proposes American Super League

The ESPN communicator, Álvaro Morales, did not miss an opportunity to mock the UNAM Pumas and leave them out of their ‘American Super League’, a tournament that he himself proposed as a result of the new European Super League that is causing so much controversy.

In social networks, Morales proposed a Continental tournament with the ‘best’ 20 teams on the continent and to the anger of the Puma fans, he left the feline team out.

Also read: FC Barcelona: Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero, the first reinforcement of Joan Laporta

From Liga MX, Morales only included América, Cruz Azul, Chivas, Tigres and Monterrey, complementing with the best teams from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Uruguay.

“America. Independent. Cruz Azul. River. Boca. Flamengo. São Paulo. Coronthians. Colo Colo. Atlético Nacional. Millionaires. Chivas. Monterrey. Tigres. Palmeiras. Vasco da Gama. Nacional de Montevideo. Peñarol. The two U of Chile “. The teams Morales proposed for the tournament.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: